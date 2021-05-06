City of Toledo questioned by FBI for paying Buckeye Broadband to move communications lines impacted by Summit Street project

Paying an owner of facilities that are in the right of way to relocate them goes against Toledo Municipal Code.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A decision by the city of Toledo to pick up the cost to move Buckeye Broadband's utilities impacted by the ongoing Summit Street reconstruction project is raising questions and the FBI is now involved.

Toledo City Councilman Rob Ludeman confirmed to WTOL Thursday he spoke with an FBI agent about the project, specifically about taxpayers funding utility relocations. Ludeman also says he asked the city for answers regarding paying for utilities to move lines or equipment, but never received an answer.

Toledo Municipal Code 945.10 says every owner of facilities in the right of way shall remove or relocate facilities at their own expense when the city determines it's necessary for the following reasons:

The need to construct, repair, maintain, improve or use the right of way or public property

The need to locate, construct, replace, maintain, improve or use any other city property

The efficient performance of city operations

That section also makes an exception, saying no permit holder shall, without reasonable compensation, be required by the city to relocate, change, support, hold or alter the position of any facility for a non-transportation related aesthetic improvement.

The $10.55 million Summit Street project has been described by city officials as both a necessary infrastructure improvement and an aesthetic upgrade ahead of Toledo hosting the 2021 Solheim Cup. At its inception in 2019, the plan was pegged to cost $7.5 million.

The city of Toledo has yet to fulfill multiple public records requests related to the city's decision to pay Buckeye's costs. It is not yet clear how much the city spent to move Buckeye's lines.

Ludeman said he asked the Administration how much it would cost the city to move the utilities, what the cost would be to others and if any 2 percent utility funds would be utilized.

"I never got an answer to this referral," Ludeman said.

In 2019, the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce released sketches of a "signature roadway in the central business district" that was to include a brand new road and an improved pedestrian experience with "new sidewalks, street trees, furniture, landscaping, and more."

Buckeye Broadband is owned by Block Communications Inc. Keith Wilkowski, vice president of legal and government affairs for BCI, confirmed in a statement to WTOL that the city paid to relocate Buckeye's fiber optic lines.

"In 2020, Buckeye Broadband, a Block Communications company, was required to relocate its fiber optic communications lines underneath Summit Street because the city of Toledo was undertaking a streetscape beautification project in advance of the 2021 Solheim Cup golf tournament," Wilkowski said.

"After a thorough review, we concluded that the obligation to pay the cost of the relocation was rightly that of the city of Toledo, not the companies whose lines were being impacted.

"We were prepared to have a court decide, but the question became moot when the city agreed with us. We were and remain confident in the correctness of our position. We look forward to cooperating in any investigation of this matter and will have no further comment until the investigation is concluded."

