City of Toledo planning emergency repair work on east Toledo building that bricks fell from in Aug.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is planning to spend some money from the general fund to fix the building on Main Street that bricks fell from in August.

The city is looking to spend $37,300 of the fund to preform emergency repair work on The Access Center building at 117 Main St. in east Toledo.

City council will discuss the plan to spend the money at agenda review Tuesday afternoon.

If approved, the city would bill the owner of the building for the cost of repairs.

Bricks came loose from the building and fell into the sidewalk and road on Aug. 9.

The top floor appears to have bowed, and the cause is still undetermined, according to TFRD. No one was injured as a result.