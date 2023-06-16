Meals, ice, water, more available for Toledo residents affected by last week's storms

The city, United Way, Red Cross and other organizations are working together to make sure residents affected by the tornado have everything they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo and other organizations are working to provide resources to people in the wake of a storm that rolled through Point Place last week, leaving thousands of people with property damage and without power.

The EF-2 tornado struck the area on Thursday, June 15 at 6:06 p.m. and lasted until 6:10 p.m. with a maximum wind speed of 130 mph.

The city says no fatalities or injuries were reported.

The Lucas County Emergency Management Agency is working on a detailed assessment of the damage that occurred and its financial impact. The results of that assessment could make the area eligible for emergency aid from the state.

In the meantime, free meals, ice and water will be available in the coming days for Toledo residents affected by the tornado, hail, and windstorm.

On Sunday night, until 7 p.m., and again on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m., a food truck will be available at Ottawa River Elementary to provide free meals to people living in affected homes.

People will need to bring an ID or utility bill to prove their address.

Representatives from the United Way will also be available at the school during the same hours to provide guidance to residents who may be without power, phone, or internet access on where they can get help.

The United Way can help people find help with housing issues, food pantries, procuring diapers, and other issues, whether related to the tornado or not.

Tristan Pruitt, Community Resource Advisor for the United Way says the United Way got a large volume of calls for help, especially in the days just after the tornado.

“It’s been touching seeing so many people offer help and coming together to help their neighbors,” said Pruitt. “Point Place has blown me away.”

Ottawa River Elementary is at 4747 290th St.

Residents are also entitled to a bag of ice and two gallons of water, according to a City of Toledo resource flyer.

The effort began on Sunday, when representatives from Meijer and Toledo Edison helped pass out ice and water to residents at the Meijer store on Alexis Rd. in north Toledo.

Ice and water will continue to be handed out on Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

No ID or utility bill is required to get the supplies.

People have also been wondering what they can do with debris left behind by the storm and any garbage generated from being without power.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Republic Services will be have extra crews out for bulk pickup. Residents are asked to place debris curbside, without blocking the road or storm drains.

People with tree damage are asked to call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Crews are also working to clear roadways of debris. There is no estimate for when that will be completed.



In the meantime, Suder Ave. has been reopened but the ramp to I-75 remains closed.

Summit St. between Bayview and 101st is also closed.

Residents in need of assistance, including shelter, and help with mental healthcare or oxygen can also call 211 to speak with a representative from United Way who can connect people with the Red Cross and other resources.

People who want to volunteer to help can also call 211.

As of Sunday evening, some people may still have issues with cell service.

AT&T service is functioning for the area but Verizon is still working on restoring damaged equipment in the area.

More information can be found at Toledo.oh.gov/tornado-cleanup