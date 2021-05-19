Toledo to end mask mandate June 2, following guidance of CDC and mirroring state of Ohio

Until June 2, 2021, residents who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask unless they are in specifically designated areas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo’s mask mandate, which took effect July 14, 2020, will be dropped as of June 2 to mirror the guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced on Wednesday.

Kapszukiewicz released the following statement:

“The Toledo mask mandate was implemented as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the spread of the virus in our community. The requirement was supported by Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry and Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. The spread of the virus has drastically decreased after many months of effort by health care workers, schools, work places, and residents.

"As a result, and in conjunction with recent orders from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, the local mask mandate will be voluntary as of June 2, 2021. Everyone is encouraged to continue to stay safe and get vaccinated as soon as possible. We strongly recommend that masks continue to be worn while traveling on planes, trains, buses, and while in transportation hubs.”

Until June 2, 2021, residents who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask unless they are in specifically designated areas like airplanes, buses, health care offices, or in businesses or municipalities that require a mask to be worn.

Residents who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask until June 2 any time they are indoors, as well as anytime they are outdoors and cannot be socially distanced, or when they are in specifically designated areas like airplanes, buses, and health care settings.