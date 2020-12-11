City of Toledo leaf collection running roughly a week behind schedule in some areas

While crews are out and continue to work hard, some areas are about a week behind schedule for leaf collection.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some residents in the city of Toledo are seeing leaf collection running behind schedule, but crews are still actively working to clear leaves from the streets.

In Zone 1, things are already behind schedule in some areas by about a week, with crews now making the first pass in roughly half of the areas listed.

Text alerts are being sent to residents impacted by the delays.

Toledo Texts Alerts will notify residents two weeks before collection, a second time one week prior to pick-up and a third time when the collection is complete. Click here to sign up.

Residents can refer to a map on the city website for information on their specific addresses. The map will be posted online here and features real-time tracking of trucks.

Curbed streets will be marked complete once a street sweeper has passed. Crews will attempt to complete a street in one day but it may extend into a second day.

You should also watch for signs to be posted on your street and if you have any questions, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

City leaders said they will announce to the media and on posts to Facebook each Friday where crews will be working the following week and the week after, giving residents time to rake their leaves to the curb and make sure their cars are off the street.

If you miss collection, you are asked not to place leaves in the street. At that point, here are your options: