City of Toledo leaf collection behind schedule in some areas

Due to an unexpected volume of leaves in zip codes 43613 and 43623, crews were slowed and leaf collection has fallen a week behind in some areas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaf collection in the city of Toledo has faced another delay, this time due to a higher than normal amount of leaves in some areas of west Toledo.

Crews were slowed in zip codes 43613 and 43623, meaning that some single pass areas in Zones 2 and 3 are behind schedule according to the city of Toledo. Those zones, scheduled for pick up the week of Nov. 30, are now in progress this week.

The second pass for uncurbed and main streets are expected to be completed by Dec. 19, with a full second pass finished the week of Dec. 21.

Toledo Texts Alerts will notify residents two weeks before collection, a second time one week prior to pick-up and a third time when the collection is complete. Click here to sign up.

Residents can refer to a map on the city website for information on their specific addresses. The map will be posted online here and features real-time tracking of trucks.

Curbed streets will be marked complete once a street sweeper has passed. Crews will attempt to complete a street in one day but it may extend into a second day.

If you miss collection, you are asked not to place leaves in the street. At that point, here are your options:

Compost the leaves.

Take the leaves to one of four transfer locations that will be available for free disposal. They are at Bowman Park, Detwiler Park, Ravine Park, and the former ODOT facility at Detroit and Glendale avenues. The sites will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, beginning Nov. 2.

Dispose of leaves in your gray trash container.

Below is the schedule of in progress and upcoming leaf collection.

Rest of this week, Dec. 9 to Dec. 12:

43613

1I – Sylvania Ave. on the north, Jackman Rd. on the east, Central Ave. on the south, and Douglas Rd. on the west

43606

1G – Sylvania Ave. on the north, Secor Rd. on the east, Central Ave. on the south, and West City Limits

1H – Sylvania Ave. on the north, Douglas Rd. on the east, Central Ave. on the south, and Secor Rd. on the west

1J – Central Ave. on the north, Douglas Rd. on the east, Dorr St. on the south, Secor Rd. on the west

1K – Central Ave. on the north, Upton Ave. on the east, Bancroft St. on the south, Douglas Rd. on the west

1L – Central Ave. on the north, I-75 on the east, Lincoln Ave./Bancroft St. on the south, Upton Ave. on the west

43615

4A – Elmer Dr. on the north, Reynolds Rd. on the east, Dorr St. on the south, western city limits on the west

4B – Northern city limits on the north, Richards Rd. on the east, Hill Ave. on the south, Reynolds Rd. on the west

4F – Dorr St. on the north, Reynolds Rd. on the east, Hill Ave. one the south, and western city limits on the west

4G – Hill Ave. one the north, Reynolds Rd. one the east, Airport Highway on the south, Holland-Sylvania Rd. one the west/western city limits

4H – Hill Ave. on the north, Fearing Blvd. on the east, along railroad tracks on the south/ Airport Highway, Reynolds Rd. on the west

Week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 19:

43614

4I – Airport Highway on the north, Reynolds Rd. on the east, I-80 on the south, Holland-Sylvania Rd. on the west

4J – Airport Highway on the north, Eastgate Rd. on the west, I-80 on the south, Reynolds Rd. on the west

4K – Airport Highway on the north, Byrne Rd. on the east, Heatherdowns Blvd. on the south, Eastgate Rd. on the west

4L – Heatherdowns Blvd. on the north, Byrne Rd./Detroit Ave. on the east, I-80 on the south, Eastgate Rd. on the west

4M – Glendale Ave. on the north, Detroit Ave. on the east, Byrne Rd. on the west

4N – Glendale Ave. on the north, the Maumee River on the east, I-80 on the south, Detroit Ave. on the west