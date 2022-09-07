City's 'Let's Get Moving!' events encourage residents to get out and exercise

The city says the program is 10 or 20 weeks long depending on how long you want to commit to walking.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Let's Get Moving! is a new program run by the City of Toledo to encourage people to take some time out of their week to go walking around town.

"It's for kids of all ages, including a kid at heart like me," said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

"We're just doing something that is intended to get people moving. It's good for our bodies, it's good for our minds. It's good to do it in a community with the support of others because sometimes you need a little encouragement from others to keep on the program," said Karen Ranney Wolkins, parks & recreation commissioner for the city.

The walks will happen every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at various locations in Toledo.

And sometimes, participants will be joined by prominent members of the community.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz participated in the first walk. He says all of the walks will happen at places that have a 5K path for people to follow.

"The goal is if you can do the full 5K, that's great, but this is low-impact and low stress," said Kapszukiewicz. "You don't have to do the whole 5K if you don't want to. We're just trying to promote activity, getting out and moving around."

Along with a guest joining the walks, there will be a handful of community partners like ProMedica to do health screenings, the library, and the Area Office on Aging.

The city is also encouraging people to bring friends or team up to make the walks fun.

"We're very excited to have people get out and enjoy green space and get their blood pumping a little bit. It's something that's good for their body and for their mind. We're hopeful that people continue to do this throughout the summer" Wolkins said.

The first walk took place on Thursday July 9 at Ottawa Park. The next one happens July 14 at University Trail.

Weekly walks are scheduled through the first part of November.

For a full schedule and more information click here.