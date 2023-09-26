City of Toledo installs new restrooms at Cullen Park in Point Place

The new flush restrooms are expected to be operational in the coming weeks and help benefit those utilizing the park for boating, fishing and other activities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo installed new restrooms at Cullen Park in Point Place on Tuesday.

The project, initiated by Councilwoman Theresa Morris, will help benefit those utilizing the park for boating, fishing and other activities.

The upgraded flush bathrooms were constructed offsite and then transported to the park and placed on a foundation using a crane.

The final step in the process will be connecting the necessary plumbing and the city expects the restrooms to be operational in the coming weeks.

“Cullen Park is heavily used by boaters, fishermen, birdwatchers and others who just enjoy being near the water," said Joe Fausnaugh, director of Parks and Youth Services. "The addition of these flush restrooms provides a basic amenity that allows us to better serve our dedicated visitors."

The funding for the upgraded bathrooms was secured through capital improvement funds distributed during the city's budget adjustments last year.

