TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo says crews have begun installing the Point Place flood gates in anticipation of lakeshore flooding.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been in effect since 8 a.m. this morning, and will continue to be in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The city says lake levels will average 6 to 7.5 feet above normal low water datum from 10 a.m. today to 4 a.m. Thursday due to strong east-northeasterly winds of 15-25 mph.

This will result in coastal flooding.

The city advises residents to take steps to prevent flooding in your home, like making sure your sump pump is working and clearing out downspouts and gutters to allow water to discharge as far away from your home as possible.

You can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 if you experience flooding in your home or business.