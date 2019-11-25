TOLEDO, Ohio — 'Tis the season!

Places all around our area are getting lit up for the holidays - and now it's the city's turn!

The city of Toledo Holiday Tree Lighting has been set for Dec. 15 at the Ottawa Park Ice Rink.

The free event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. will feature:

Free Open Skate, 3-7 p.m.

Ice Carving Demonstration, 3-5 p.m.

Food Trucks, 3-7 p.m.

Horse Carriage Rides, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Tree Lighting, 6:05 p.m.

Holiday Tree Lighting Event in Toledo, OH by City of Toledo on Sunday, December 15 2019 with 353 people interested and 49 people going.

You can also drink hot cocoa, meet Santa and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and more!

This event is open to the public, so head over to 2015 Parkside Blvd. and don't miss it!

