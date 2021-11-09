City of Toledo holding primary/special elections on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has two primary elections and a special election on Tuesday.
Voters will decide who advances in the Toledo mayor’s race and an at-large city council race, plus fill the District 6 council seat.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. You can check your polling location by clicking here.
Voters will see three names on the ballot for the Toledo mayoral primary: incumbent Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner and Jan Scotland.
There are 19 names on the ballot for the primary race for the at-large council seat. Voters are asked to choose six candidates to move ahead to November's contest. The listed candidates are:
- Tony Dia
- Mac Driscoll
- Steven Fought
- Michele Grim
- Jim Hill
- Michael W. Knight
- Nick Komives
- James Kushlan
- Cerssandra McPherson
- Katie Moline
- Ron Murphy
- Tom Names
- Alfonso R. Narvaez
- Daniel Ortiz
- Tim Ryan
- George Sarantou
- Harvey Savage Jr.
- Larry J. Sykes
- Tiffany Preston Whitman
In the special election, Theresa Morris and James Nowak are vying for District 6, to immediately fill the seat Chris Delaney vacated.