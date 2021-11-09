City of Toledo holding primary/special elections on Tuesday

Three contests are on the ballot — the Toledo mayoral primary, a primary for the Toledo City Council at-large seat and a special election to fill the District 6 seat

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has two primary elections and a special election on Tuesday.

Voters will decide who advances in the Toledo mayor’s race and an at-large city council race, plus fill the District 6 council seat.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. You can check your polling location by clicking here.

Voters will see three names on the ballot for the Toledo mayoral primary: incumbent Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner and Jan Scotland.

There are 19 names on the ballot for the primary race for the at-large council seat. Voters are asked to choose six candidates to move ahead to November's contest. The listed candidates are:

Tony Dia

Mac Driscoll

Steven Fought

Michele Grim

Jim Hill

Michael W. Knight

Nick Komives

James Kushlan

Cerssandra McPherson

Katie Moline

Ron Murphy

Tom Names

Alfonso R. Narvaez

Daniel Ortiz

Tim Ryan

George Sarantou

Harvey Savage Jr.

Larry J. Sykes

Tiffany Preston Whitman