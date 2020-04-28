TOLEDO, Ohio — May 1st and the days following will be big days for the state of Ohio as we begin the process to reopen.

Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski, said when the time comes it may seem like business as usual, it's not. We have to keep our eye on all of the progress we've made so far.

Since Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement of phased openings, many wonder how local businesses will fair during the reboot process.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce is providing support and resources for anyone that may need it.

"Businesses will be able to talk one-on-one with our consultants about specific information, confidential information about how their businesses will plan to reopen," Chamber of Commerce CEO, Wendy Gramza said.

Leaders with the City of Toledo say there will be a lot of preparation and training involved as places reopen.

"As the employers are bringing people back to work, they may lose some in that process. So there may need to be a lot more training or up-scaling of existing workers because they're going to have to change their operation," Tonia Saunders with the Lucas County Department of Planning and Redevelopment said.

A reboot checklist is available to help business owners think about what's important. It can be found on the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce website, along with other resources.

Resources to help businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic are available here.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department has provided a full outline of the process to reopen.

