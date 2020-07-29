City of Toledo giving away disposable masks to residents

The city of Toledo will provide three free disposable masks beginning July 29 to each adult at a number of city events.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will provide three free disposable masks beginning July 29 to each adult at a number of city events.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles donated 65,000 masks to Lucas County, making the giveaway possible.

The city says the masks will be given away at the following locations:

July 29 - 15,000 masks with be given away from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Park near the Toledo Police Museum off of North Cove Boulevard

Aug. 5 - 15,000 masks with be given away from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Smith Park near the basketball courts of Fernwood Ave.

Aug 12 - 15,000 masks with be given away from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Navarre Park near the tennis court of Navarre Ave.

3,000 masks will be given to Seaway Marketplace on Cherry St. for customer distribution

10,000 masks will be given to Stop & Shop stores in Toledo for free distribution for customers

15,000 will be given away during the next two Engage Toledo Drop-off Refuse and Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at DeVeaux School on West Sylvania Ave. and Aug. 22 at Longfellow Elementary School on West Laskey Rd.

10,000 masks are reserved for for-profit businesses, 5,000 of which have been distributed in toolkits given to small businesses.