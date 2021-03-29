City of Toledo extends income tax deadline to May 17

Individual and net profit filers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has extended the deadline for 2020 city income taxes to May 17, 2021, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Monday.

Information on how to pay city taxes online can be found at toledo.oh.gov/how-to-pay-your-income-taxes.

This is for individual and net profit filers for the 2020 tax year from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

Taxpayers can also postpone income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without late penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individual and net profit taxpayers will automatically avoid late interest and penalties on the taxes paid by May 17.

Individual and net profit filers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension. A federal extension (Form 4868) gives taxpayers until October 15 to file their 2020 tax return but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due. Taxpayers should pay their income tax due by May 17, 2021, to avoid late interest and penalties.