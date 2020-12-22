City of Toledo creates COVID-19 vaccine coalition to make accurate information available to the public

Mayor Kapszukiewicz is hoping that with the vaccine, things will get back to normal by summer; normal being no masks and no social distancing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Tuesday it is forming a coalition in order to spread accurate information to the public about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The coalition is called "Project V," meaning "Victory Through Vaccination."

The coalition is made up of local organizations such as the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and the Neighborhood Health Association.

The vaccine is expected to be available for mass distribution very shortly, so the city says the goal of the organization is to provide the public with the best information about the vaccine possible, as they know there are a lot of questions and doubts about the vaccine.

"The end is in sight," said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. "We're in the home stretch, we can see the finish line. To get there, we need to do everything we can to promote what we know can return us to our normal lives, which is the vaccine."

Coalition officials say they are aware that some people are not willing to get the vaccine; they say if 70% of the community get vaccinated, herd immunity will kick in and everyone should be okay.

Officials say once the vaccine becomes available to the public, they will know the number of people that have gotten vaccinated in the community.