City of Toledo approves new contract for Toledo firefighters

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo approved a new contract for Toledo firefighters at Tuesday's city council meeting.

City council also voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement between the city of Toledo and Toledo Firefighters Association IAFF Local 92.

The contract also includes multiple one-time payments, including $1,000 for union members during contract negotiations, $2,500 because of management rule changes in the contract and a one-time and $3,500 payment for firefighters who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.