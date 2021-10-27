x
Local News

City of Toledo approves new contract for Toledo firefighters

The contract includes a 4% base pay increase in 2022 and 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo approved a new contract for Toledo firefighters at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The contract includes: 

  • A 4% base pay increase retroactive to Jan. 2021...another 4% increase in Jan. 2022...and a 4% increase in Jan. 2023
  • A grievance settlement which resolves 51 grievances regarding self-trades and minimum staffing
  • increased management rights for the Fire Chief regarding the number and type of apparatus in service. 

City council also voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement between the city of Toledo and Toledo Firefighters Association IAFF Local 92.

The contract also includes multiple one-time payments, including $1,000 for union members during contract negotiations, $2,500 because of management rule changes in the contract and a one-time and $3,500 payment for firefighters who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WTOL 11

