WATCH LIVE: City of Toledo announcing plans for $180M in federal funds

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will announce plans Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the city's use of over $180 million in federal funds.

The city held six public meetings this summer to gather advice from the community on how to best spend the American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Toledo received $180.9 million.

About $90 million was received in May. The city can apply for the second half in May 2022.

All funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. American Rescue Plan Act funding is for state and local governments to confront problems caused or made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city previously stated it would focus on five areas of investment: