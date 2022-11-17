City of Toledo announcing Snow Angels Shoveling Program

The program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program.

Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.

Along with fostering community relationships, this act relieves the stress of many in need after a heavy snowfall, keeps residents safe and sidewalks clear for workers like postal carriers and first responders during the winter weather.

This year will be the pilot of the program, they will be accepting a maximum of 500 participants to volunteer.

How to volunteer

You can sign up online to volunteer as a Snow Angel. The program will work to pair you with a nearby neighbor for convenience.

Groups are more than welcome to participate together! Volunteers are expected to provide their own snow removal tools.

How to request a Snow Angel

You can make a request online to have a Snow Angel to assist you. The following guidelines are needed to become a participant:

60+ years old and/or disabled

If paying for snow removal is a financial burden

Services and assistance will depend on if enough Snow Angels are available. Once you have been matched with a volunteer, the city will notify you by email or phone call.

Make sure to give your volunteer at least 24-hours after a snow event has ended to assist you.