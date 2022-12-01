Perrysburg law director Sandretto resigns

Law director Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, a city of Perrysburg representative confirmed.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg's law director resigned Thursday.

Kathryn Sandretto was hired in September 2020, to serve as law director for the city of Perrysburg.

A city official confirmed to WTOL 11 that Sandretto has turned in her resignation.

As law director, Sandretto was responsible for advising Perrysburg City Council, the mayor and city department heads on legal matters, according to the announcement of her hire.

Her job included providing representation to the city of Perrysburg, preparing legal documentation and overseeing the city prosecutor. Prior to her hire, Sandretto was assistant prosecutor in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sandretto's resignation letter was submitted by email to Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin and city administrator Bridgette Kabat. The city provided the email at the request of WTOL 11. Sandretto's email reads:

"I respectfully resign as law director for the City of Perrysburg as of December 1, 2022."

No further comment or reason was given.

A city official said that the city of Perrysburg "does not comment on personnel matters."

This is a developing story.

