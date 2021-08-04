City of Perrysburg inviting community feedback during virtual open house on land use

The city is updating its master plan for land use and development in the community. The plan will include evaluating key needs and framework for future decisions.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Plans are forming for the city of Perrysburg's future and leaders want you to be involved.

Residents are invited to provide input on updating the city's Land Use Plan.

The master plan that's in the works will be a document with a vision for future developments and policy in the community regarding land use. The city is working with strategic advisors to evaluate current conditions and how to solve issues through development.

While city leadership and consultants, special interest groups and township leaders will provide input, all at-large Perrysburg residents will be involved in the process as well.

The second virtual open house with more information on the planning process will be held April 8 at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will include a review of updated land use districts, focus area concepts, future development characteristics, a live polling activity and a chance to give open feedback on the process.