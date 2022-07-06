City of Monroe warning residents of phone scam

A scammer using the same phone number as city hall's main number is telling people they owe back taxes. These calls are fraudulent.

MONROE, Mich. — The city of Monroe, Mich. is warning residents of a phone scam using the main city hall phone number.

An apparent scam call was made Friday using the phone number, which is 734-243-0700. The caller began discussing back taxes and how to qualify for tax breaks.

The city of Monroe is not making these calls and they are fraudulent in nature. The city will never contact residents by phone to discuss delinquent tax matters.

If you have specific tax questions, call the city's treasury office at 734-384-9140.