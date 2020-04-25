MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee Mayor Richard Carr signed an emergency order Friday evening, reducing the city's workforce in the midst of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokesperson for the union representing city service workers.

The order obtained by WTOL 11 lists plans to lay off 19 employees, including one lieutenant, three patrolmen, one clerk and one animal control officer from the Maumee Police Division; one commissioner, two laborers, four equipment operators and two supervisors from the Maumee Department of Public Service; one bureau chief and one fire inspector from the Maumee Division of Fire; one tax department clerk from the Maumee Finance Department; and one administrative assistant from the general city staff.

Additionally, the document outlines plans for every other city worker to remain working 30 hours and be on furlough for 10 hours every week, according to a union representative who asked not to be identified.

City of Maumee

The representative said the union had a meeting on an unrelated topic Friday and they were completely blindsided as City Administrator Patrick Burtch outlined the plan.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

RELATED: New furloughs announced by city of Toledo to conserve funds during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Mayor Kapszukiewicz discusses the importance of Issue One during weekly news conference

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus