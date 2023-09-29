City of Bryan breaks ground on Lincoln Park inclusive playground

The Lincoln Park playground is expected to open in May 2024. The nearest inclusive playgrounds are over an hour away.

BRYAN, Ohio — Across northwest Ohio, there are several inclusive playgrounds for children of all abilities to play on. However, the playgrounds are spread out and some families have to drive over an hour.

That will not be the issue for Bryan residents come May of 2024, since the city broke ground on an inclusive playground Friday, Lincoln Park.

"We are including every child in this playground," Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade said. "It is a place for them to come and get to know their classmates, and again, all abilities come together in one park."

The playground will be constructed where the Lincoln Elementary School sat for more than 100 years.

Without Lincoln Park, Bryan families who have children with disabilities had to take them to inclusive playgrounds in either Bowling Green or Fort Wayne, Indiana, both an hour away.

Paula Kline has been spearheading an inclusive playground in Bryan for more than 10 years. It has been a passion project of hers since she worked in the Bryan City School District with children with disabilities for 12 years. She said she saw a need for it, and since 2021, has been able to get the city to fundraise more than $730,000 dollars for the construction.

"We have more handicapped kids than ever before. They need a place to exercise and develop," she said.

Community members at the groundbreaking were overjoyed.

Emily Nagy brought her sons, Josiah and Phineas, to the groundbreaking after hearing about a potential playground for the last two years. She said the family doesn't travel the hour-long journey just to play on the playground, but their options are limited.

"Phineas has been excited about it, talking about, 'When are they gonna get it up and running?' So, yes, it'll be really fun to come," Nagy said.

The anticipated ribbon-cutting date for the playground is in May 2024.