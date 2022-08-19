City of Adrian purchases Adrian Inn to house former Riverview Terrace residents

Residents were evacuated July 25 from the apartment complex after engineers determined the building is structurally unsafe.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: The related report above first aired Aug. 17, 2022.

The city of Adrian is continuing to aid former residents of an apartment complex, displaced after the building was deemed structurally unsafe.

The 200 residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex in Adrian are still without permanent housing.

In an update Friday, the city of Adrian announced it had closed on the purchase of the Adrian Inn. The purchase followed the abrupt evacuation of Riverview Terrace residents on July 25, after engineers determined the building was unsafe.

Residents were temporarily moved to hotels across Lenawee County. Some have now moved three times since being forced from their homes.

A specialized engineering firm assessed Riverview Terrace on Aug. 5 and determined substantial repairs would be needed before the apartments would be ready for residents to move back in. The city said Aug. 11 that expected repairs would “take many months and possibly more than a year” assuming that the property owner decides to repair the building.

On Aug. 16, the city said that it was pursuing a contractor for an estimate on repairs.

An unspecified number of former residents of the Riverview Terrace apartments were relocated to the Adrian Inn after the purchase. The city said residents are also at hotels in Adrian and Tecumseh.

The Adrian Inn will temporarily house residents until longer-term solutions are found.

Temporary emergency shelter options for people and pets are being planned by the City of Adrian Emergency Operations Center and the city also encouraged residents to find other housing on their own.

The city noted that a report was issued by the second engineering firm that inspected the Riverview Terrace building, but the city has not received that report.

Any Riverview Terrace residents in need of assistance can call 517-264-6360.

