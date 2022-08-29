Improvements underway for family suites at Hancock County's only homeless shelter

The goal is to make these rooms more inviting and relaxing for the parents and children needing to stay at Hancock County's only homeless shelter.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County has made some much-needed upgrades to its family suites.

The City Mission in Findlay offers five family suites to house entire families who are dealing with homelessness.

But until recently, the rooms were very plainly furnished and decorated.

Executive Director Kathryn Bausman says the rooms didn't do much to support the mental health of the people staying in them.

"It just felt very, very much like you were walking into another institution, another almost punishment," Bausman said. "And when people come to a shelter, when all people come to a shelter, there's an issue. But when a family comes there's that extra trauma, there's that extra stress."

So through multiple local grants, organizations adopting individual rooms, and volunteers, three of these family suites have been transformed into a much more comfortable environment.

Grant money was also used to add more outdoor seating and toys in the family play area.

"And so we said 'why can't we go ahead and set the rooms up?'" Bausman said. "Make the beds, put some linens on, hang some pictures, for crying out loud. Take that green institutional paint off of the walls and make it someplace that feels like 'I can do this, I might be okay.'"

City Mission leaders say offering a more holistic approach to trauma-informed care is becoming the standard for those in need.

It's something vital to implement now as more and more people are seeking shelter as the economy remains rocky.

"We are housing more people, we are feeding more people. This is affecting everybody," City Mission development coordinator Charity Hensley said. "Not just our families, but everybody's families. And so I would expect in the coming months, the need will be even greater."

The remaining two family rooms will be renovated before winter.

Along with upgrading their rooms inside of the building, the City Mission has also purchased the neighboring former residential property and is in the process of turning it into a green space for residents as well.