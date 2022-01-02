City Mission of Findlay prepares to serve those in need during winter storm

While serving 120 standard guests, the mission is also opening their warming lodge to anyone in need of a warm, dry place during the storm.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The City Mission of Findlay is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, and it's already at capacity.

But, there's more to come. They're still expecting a record number of visitors during the upcoming snowstorm.

While they are already housing 120 individuals nightly, they also open a room to be a warming lodge, where anyone can come in and warm up from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. as long as they have a zero blood alcohol level.

Starting Wednesday, the lodge will be open 24/7, also offering meals to anyone warming up and will be managed by mission residents who are members of the Discipleship Team.

"We're preparing for a record number of people to come in; men, women, families and children. We have a family wing behind locked doors for families to stay if they do come in," City Mission executive director Kathryn Bausman said.

"This place is a loving, caring place, and they will help you out as much as they can. They have all of the resources," Discipleship Team member Rosaly Caparoula said.

Along with being busier than ever, the months following the holidays usually see fewer donations to the mission.

So before the storm really sets in, the City Mission is accepting donations of blankets, pillows, bedding and food.

"This is a hard time of the year. People gave at the end of the year, we so appreciated it, we ended the year with a bang. But we're down. Financially this is where it's always been a tough time of year," Bausman said. "This would be a good time if you had just a little bit of extra to give it to us."

If you have anything you'd like to donate to the City Mission, especially blankets or bedding, you're asked to bring it in early Wednesday morning before the weather gets too rough.