City of Maumee says sewer remediation work is underway; mayor urges commission to expand probe into who's contributing to Maumee River risk

City council is set today to authorize the largest and most costly study component of remediation.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Officials with the city of Maumee said on Monday they are actively working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to mitigate sanitary sewer overflows in an effort to bring the city into compliance after self-reporting sanitary overflow into the Maumee River.

In a statement, Maumee Mayor Rich Carr also urged the recently formed Maumee River Commission, organized by the Lucas County commissioners, to expand its scope and "shed light on all who are contributing to this risk in the Maumee River."

The commission's stated goal is to review the nature and extent of Maumee’s handling of its storm and sanitary-sewer overflows as well as the city’s dealings with the Ohio EPA and to look into what led the city’s unpermitted sewage discharges to go undetected for decades until July 2020, when Maumee officials reported them to the Ohio EPA.

Also on Monday, city council was set to authorize what's termed the largest and most costly study component of the remediation thus far by soliciting requests for proposals and quotes from consulting firms to develop a full emergency response plan, a Capacity, Management, Operations, and Maintenance program and a Sewer Evaluation System Evaluation study, all of which the Ohio EPA is requiring.

City officials said they now are working with state officials who have jurisdiction over the Maumee River and sanitary discharge.

“We want to assure our residents, and those in surrounding communities, that Maumee is striving to correct its (sewage discharge) problems and to be an environmentally conscious city,” said Maumee City Administrator Patrick Burtch. “We are working aggressively, in partnership with the Ohio EPA, to fix the problems with our aging infrastructure —some of which is over 100 years old.”

Steps taken by city

Burch listed the city's action steps to date, including:

GIS (Geographic Information System) Mapping is almost complete. This will provide a base map to track metering locations and storm and sanitary flow. The base map is currently 98% complete.

“Woods” test is in place and is checked regularly before/after all rain events. This is a remedial, simple effort to determine high flow in storm and sanitary outfalls. The system was updated to electronic monitoring devices in October when flow monitors were installed at 20 locations including all known overflow locations.

All sanitary sewer overflow reports are being filed as required. City staff are in constant contact with the Ohio EPA.

Weirs (diverters) have been adjusted in specific manholes to increase capacity and reduce illicit discharge in minor rain events.

A 3rd pump operation and new, efficient impellers have been added to the Key St. pump station to add extra pumping capacity and increase efficiency. Pumps will be removed and rebuilt to include new motors on each pump.

A flow meter has been installed at the Birch Station to accurately report overflow pumping quantities during heavy rain events.

City staff discovered sanitary sewer leads attached to the storm sewer in one of the older sections of the city. A firm has been hired to design the solution.

Construction will begin in November 2021 on the reconstruction of the Elizabeth St. lift station to accommodate efficient operations.

The city purchased a new flusher unit, with a camera, for performing sewer line evaluation which is imperative to finding illicit connections and outfalls. A mile of camera investigation has already taken place

Smoke testing began in August and is currently researching areas and testing an expanded area of the entire smoke map, including the structures that are potentially connected to the wrong sewer main.

City personnel and resident volunteers cleared all storm outfalls of brush and invasive species on the banks of the Maumee River in Maumee, to accommodate safe access for inspection.

Volunteers have donated over 1,500 man-hours to clear invasive species on the riverfront. The City also retained a private company to clear another 2,500 linear feet of the riverfront.

Maumee sewer upgrade funding

In addition, city officials said they are aggressively pursuing funding through grants and bonds to help defray the cost of these projects.

Funding received to date includes:

An OPWC grant was received for the 2021 relining project. Work has been completed for uptown Maumee sanitary sewer relining.

$2 million in bonds have been sold to support the continued sanitary sewer lining projects.

In August, an ARPA WSG grant application was submitted for $5 million for sewer lining in Area 2 of the smoke testing map.

In September, an ARPA WSG grant application was submitted for $5 million for various water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

Notice of Intent filed for Revolving Loan funds totaling $18 million.

Mayor's statement

Regarding the recently announced Maumee River Commission, organized by the Lucas County commissioners, Maumee Mayor Rich Carr stated:

“We stand with our citizens in all efforts to study the effects of sanitary discharges or overflows to the Maumee River. We recognize the potential negative impacts Combined Sewer Overflows and Sanitary Sewer Discharges have on our ecosystem and the Great Lakes regardless of whether a community holds a valid permit to do so or not.

"We further encourage this Commission to expand its mission to shed light on all who are contributing to this risk in the Maumee River. Whether permitted to or not, all discharges and overflows of sanitary sewage constitute an acute public health risk and so comprehensive best practices must be applied to all.