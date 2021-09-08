City gives owner 72 hours to stabilize crumbling east Toledo building

The owner of The Access Center indicated he will comply. Bricks tumbled from the fourth story on Monday, falling onto the sidewalk and street, which remains closed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The owner of a building in the 100 block of Main Street in east Toledo has 72 hours to get his building stabilized after bricks came loose and tumbled four stories to the street below.

City of Toledo spokesman Ignazio Messina said Thursday that the owner of The Access Center at 117 Main Street was notified that the city wants the building to be made safe so the street and sidewalk can be reopened.

The owner plans to get a design professional involved as soon as possible to achieve this, Messina said.

Main Street from Front to Second streets in east Toledo remains closed after bricks fell Monday.

The Neighborhood Health Association runs the center, which was evacuated after people inside heard a large crashing noise according to Assistant Toledo Fire Chief John Kaminski.

Toledo fire and city building inspectors checked out the brick building, where bricks came loose and tumbled from the top of the structure onto the sidewalk and road. No one was injured.

They are working to figure out a plan for people who have appointments or were planning to stop by for the medically assisted recovery programs offered inside.

The top floor appears to have bowed and the cause is still undetermined, according to TFRD.