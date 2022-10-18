City council to vote on partnership for Toledo police chief search on Oct. 25

Chief George Kral will retire on Jan. 9, 2023. An ordinance proposes partnering with an executive search company to help establish criteria and review candidates.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council on Monday discussed a proposal to search for a new police chief for the Toledo Police Department in partnership with California-based executive search company Ralph Andersen & Associates.

The ordinance will be voted on at the Oct. 25 council meeting.

According to the proposal, Ralph Andersen & Associates would assist with the identification, evaluation and screening of applicants for the position, be paid up to $50,000 for their services and the competitive requirements of Toledo Municipal Code 187 would be waived.

Tyrome Alexander, Toledo's director of the department of human resources, said leaders in city administration, Lucas County and union representatives would assist in establishing the criteria for the position.

In 2021, the African American Police League called for more diversity and minority leaders in TPD. They accused TPD of overlooking minorities for sergeant and lieutenant positions and promoting white officers instead.

AAPL member and retired TPD Sgt. Anita Martin said there needs to be more diversity above the rank of lieutenant because "that's where all the decisions are made."

Chief George Kral will retire on Jan. 9, 2023, announced on his Twitter account on Aug. 8, 2022. He began his career with TPD in 1990 and was appointed police chief on Jan. 5, 2015.

