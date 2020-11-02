TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to repeal the chronic nuisance ordinance it passed just months ago.

In October 2019, city council approved the ordinance in an effort to prevent crime by hold businesses accountable through a point system.

"This ordinance was brought about for the purpose of enforcing nuisance violations in the city against commercial properties. Not just bars, but just about any commercial property and the purpose of it was to let the property owners and operators know that there were problems occurring," said John Madigan, a senior attorney for the city of Toledo.

The types of problems involved included anything from loud noises to violence.

Multiple meetings were held discussing the ordinance and local bar and tavern owners expressed concerns as businesses began to shut down. Minority businesses owners said the ordinance was disproportionately impacting them.

Business owners also expressed concerns that they would be activities that happened outside of their business, which they said they would have no control over.

This story is developing.