City Council OKs next step for 2 tax items to appear on Nov. ballot, but Sykes' appearance throws vote into question

Council also voted to give uninterrupted full health benefits to Officer Dia's family. But, suspended Sykes' votes have the validity of proceedings under question.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At a special meeting on Monday, Toledo City Council agreed to put two tax issues before voters in November - the city's existing three-quarters percent tax and a new one-quarter percent tax intended solely for road improvements.

However, there is some uncertainty about whether the vote is valid.

Despite accepting the suspension of his position on Toledo City Council, Larry Sykes voted in Monday's meeting.

Sykes is facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in a bribes-for-votes scheme involving three other council members and a local attorney.

The four city council members were officially suspended through the Ohio Supreme Court on Friday. According to city council president Matt Cherry, Sykes should not have been there.

Now, the city is trying to figure out whether they can strike his votes from the record or if they have to hold another special meeting to re-vote on the ballot issues and healthcare benefits for fallen Toledo police officer Anthony Dia's family.

If the votes stand, here is a look at what happens next.

Income tax

The existing three-quarters percent municipal income tax funds Toledo Police, Fire and other elements of the Safety Department and goes into the city's general fund and capital improvements fund. It is set to expire Dec. 31. This ballot language would extend the tax through Dec. 31, 2024.

The new one-quarter percent municipal income tax, which would be in effect until Dec. 31, 2024, would provide funds to pay costs of improving the city’s roads, streets and bridges. It would provide for all of the proceeds of that tax to be credited to a separate Road Improvements Fund and the net proceeds, after the costs of its administration, enforcement and collection, would be dedicated and applied solely for road improvements.

Council needed to amend Chapter 1905 of the Toledo Municipal Code in order to move the issues to the next step to the ballot.

Officer Dia's family

Council also voted to ensure that full health insurance benefits continue to be paid, uninterrupted, on behalf of Officer Anthony Dia’s wife and children until such time as other medical benefits to which the Dia family is entitled become available, or until the children reach adulthood.

Dia was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 4, leaving behind his wife, Jayme, and two sons, Younes, 8, and Maytham, 6.

The ordinance says. "In recognition of his bravery and ultimate sacrifice, the City of Toledo wishes to collectively acknowledge its debt and affirm its commitment to the health and well-being of Officer Dia’s wife and children."