LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — About 5.8% of voters in Toledo and Maumee showed up to vote for their city council members Tuesday. More than 2,947 ballots were cast.
Here are the preliminary results:
Toledo Council District 1:
Tyrone Riley: 375 — 43.20%
Robert Gabriel: 128 — 14.75%
Tina Scott: 125 — 14.40%
Marsha Hill: 122 — 14.06%
Shaun L. Strong: 118 — 13.59%
Toledo Council District 2:
Matt Cherry: 453 — 56.84%
Abigail Sadowy: 239 — 29.99%
Stefania Czech: 105 — 13.17%
Toledo Council District 3:
Glen Cook: 251 — 45.39%
Theresa Gadus: 197 — 35.62%
Robert James Worthington: 105 — 18.99%
Toledo Council District 4:
Yvonne Harper: 685 — 70.55%
June Boyd: 192 — 19.77%
Clyde F. Phillips, Jr.: 94 — 9.68%
Toledo Council District 5:
Sam Melden: 385 — 65.59%
Tom Names: 123 — 20.95%
Connor M. Kelley: 79 — 13.46%
Maumee City Council:
Gabriel Barrow: 318 — 16.27%
Carrie Hartman: 317 — 16.21%
Jim MacDonald: 284 — 14.53%
Jon Fiscus: 258 —13.20%
Scott Noonan: 246 — 12.58%
Lou Thomson: 236 —12.07%
Gillian Wilke: 222 — 11.36%
David Kissinger: 74 — 3.79%
RELATED: Board of Elections debuts new voting machines for primary election
RELATED: New voting machines in Lucas Co. to help with safety and wait times
RELATED: Candidates turn out at 2019 Toledo Labor Day parade