LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — About 5.8% of voters in Toledo and Maumee showed up to vote for their city council members Tuesday. More than 2,947 ballots were cast.

Here are the preliminary results:

Toledo Council District 1:

Tyrone Riley: 375 — 43.20%

Robert Gabriel: 128 — 14.75%

Tina Scott: 125 — 14.40%

Marsha Hill: 122 — 14.06%

Shaun L. Strong: 118 — 13.59%

Toledo Council District 2:

Matt Cherry: 453 — 56.84%

Abigail Sadowy: 239 — 29.99%

Stefania Czech: 105 — 13.17%

Toledo Council District 3:

Glen Cook: 251 — 45.39%

Theresa Gadus: 197 — 35.62%

Robert James Worthington: 105 — 18.99%

Toledo Council District 4:

Yvonne Harper: 685 — 70.55%

June Boyd: 192 — 19.77%

Clyde F. Phillips, Jr.: 94 — 9.68%

Toledo Council District 5:

Sam Melden: 385 — 65.59%

Tom Names: 123 — 20.95%

Connor M. Kelley: 79 — 13.46%

Maumee City Council:

Gabriel Barrow: 318 — 16.27%

Carrie Hartman: 317 — 16.21%

Jim MacDonald: 284 — 14.53%

Jon Fiscus: 258 —13.20%

Scott Noonan: 246 — 12.58%

Lou Thomson: 236 —12.07%

Gillian Wilke: 222 — 11.36%

David Kissinger: 74 — 3.79%

