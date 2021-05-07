City announces 7 free disposal days for 2021

You can take accepted trash to the Hoffman Road Landfill on any of these days!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Up from four from last year, the city of Toledo announced there will be seven free disposal days at the Hoffman Road Landfill this year.

Toledo residents can bring a truck or trailer load of accepted bulky solid waste items for free disposal to the landfill, located at 3962 Hoffman Rd., on any of these dates: May 8, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 23 and Nov. 27.

You can drop your trash off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each of these dates.

Accepted waste items include: excess trash, furniture, carpeting, mattresses, wood waste and scrap metal. No commercial waste or haulers will be permitted.

A full list of materials that will not be accepted and materials that will be accepted for a fee can be found on the city's website.

You must show a valid photo ID or utility bill as proof of residency.

Another opportunity for you to get rid of some things in your home are the Engage Toledo Drop-off Refuse and Recycling days.

Accepted items that you can drop off during these days are: electronic waste, up to ten tires, on or off the rim (no commercial tires), documents, houseware goods, clothing, toys, TVs, CRT monitors, bulky items and refuse. Latex paint will be accepted for $1 per gallon.

Major appliances will not be accepted.

The drop-off refuse and recycling events will be held on these dates and times (on May 15 and June 19, durable medical equipment will be accepted by the Ability Center):