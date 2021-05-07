City announces 7 free disposal days for 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio — Up from four from last year, the city of Toledo announced there will be seven free disposal days at the Hoffman Road Landfill this year.
Toledo residents can bring a truck or trailer load of accepted bulky solid waste items for free disposal to the landfill, located at 3962 Hoffman Rd., on any of these dates: May 8, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 23 and Nov. 27.
You can drop your trash off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each of these dates.
Accepted waste items include: excess trash, furniture, carpeting, mattresses, wood waste and scrap metal. No commercial waste or haulers will be permitted.
A full list of materials that will not be accepted and materials that will be accepted for a fee can be found on the city's website.
You must show a valid photo ID or utility bill as proof of residency.
Another opportunity for you to get rid of some things in your home are the Engage Toledo Drop-off Refuse and Recycling days.
Accepted items that you can drop off during these days are: electronic waste, up to ten tires, on or off the rim (no commercial tires), documents, houseware goods, clothing, toys, TVs, CRT monitors, bulky items and refuse. Latex paint will be accepted for $1 per gallon.
Major appliances will not be accepted.
The drop-off refuse and recycling events will be held on these dates and times (on May 15 and June 19, durable medical equipment will be accepted by the Ability Center):
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 8 at Robinson Elementary, 1075 Horace St.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 15 at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 22 at Point Place Plaza, 5109 Suder Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 5 at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 12 at Frederick Douglass Center, 1001 Indiana Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 19 at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 26 at Start High School, 2010 Tremainsville Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 10 at Keyser Elementary, 3900 Hill Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 17 at Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 24 at Manhattan Plaza, 553 East Manhattan Blvd.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 31 at Friendship Park, 2930 131 St.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 7 at DeVeaux School, 2620 West Sylvania Ave.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 14 at Woodward High School, 701 East Central Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 21 at Longfellow Elementary, 1955 West Laskey Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 28 at Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 11 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 18 at Burroughs Elementary, 2420 South Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 25 at Detwiler Park, 4001 North Summit St.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 2 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy for Boys, 1300 Forest Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 9 at Cedar Creek Church South Toledo Campus, 2150 South Byrne Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 16 at Oakdale Elementary, 1620 East Broadway