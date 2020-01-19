TOLEDO, Ohio — The nation will pause on Monday to honor slain Civil Rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

The City of Toledo and University of Toledo will come together on Monday to host the 19th annual Unity Day celebration to celebrate the icon’s legacy.

This year's theme is "Dream, Believe, Do.”

The theme was chosen as a way to connect Dr. King's iconic dream of freedom and equality with the belief and action needed to help make it a reality.

"We want people young, old to remember, to reflect upon the important contributions that Dr. King made to our country that are still felt even today,” said Willie McKether, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Toledo.

2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Day Celebration Causes event in Toledo, OH by The University of Toledo Office of Diversity and Inclusion and City of Toledo on Monday, January 20 2020 with 429 people...

The celebration will take place at Savage Arena and lasts from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The program will begin with breakfast, followed by student performances and music.

The event will conclude by asking community members to help package winter kits for Lucas County Children's services.

King was killed by an assassin in 1968.

RELATED: Actors Collaborative Toledo presents The Mountaintop in honor of MLK, black history month

RELATED: Michigan elementary students make wings out of 700 feathers to honor MLK