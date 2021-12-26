Cities across northwest Ohio, offer free Christmas tree recycling

The cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, Findlay and more have locations to drop off your trees or will pick up trees as part of trash collection.

OHIO, USA — It's that time of year again. The presents have been opened, leftovers put away, and visiting family members have been dropped off at the airport or waved goodbye as they drove away. Now it's time for that other holiday tradition; cleaning up.

And one of the big questions that always pops up of course is "what are we going to do with the tree?"

Fortunately, municipalities across the area are here to help.

Toledo

One Toledo residents have until January 28, 2022 to drop off your 2021 Christmas tree as part of the City of Toledo's tree recycling program.

Starting on Monday, the city will begin accepting real trees that have been cleared of decorations, bags or any other materials.

Each location will be open from sunrise to sunset.

Drop-off locations include:

Central Toledo

Jermain Park | 1720 S. Cove Blvd.

North Toledo

Detwiler Park | 3775 E. Manhattan Blvd.

South Toledo

Schneider Park | 2698 Schneider Rd.

East Toledo

Ravine II Park | 1699 S. Ravine Pkwy.

West Toledo

Bowman Park | 4793 Jackman Rd.

In addition, the city says it will accommodate any "reasonable request for recycling help" in support of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

If you need help, please contact Joan Easler, ADA administrator with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 419-245-1059.

Findlay

The City of Findlay will be opening up their green waste site from January 3 - January 7 and from January 10 - 14 for Christmas tree disposal.

The site will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days.

The green wast site is located behind this address:

330 North Cory Street.

Click here for more infomation.

Bowling Green

Residents who are served by the city's refuse and recycling collection should put trees out by the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday January 3.

The city asks that all decorations, nails, lights or tree stands are removed from trees, and trees should NOT be placed in bags.

Trees will be taken to the county's yard waste recycling facility to be recycled.

Sylvania

Christmas tree pickup will take place January 4th-15th. Please place your tree at the curb for pick-up.

Fremont

Fremont residents can drop off Christmas trees for free from December 26 through January 31 at East Side Park and Birchard Park from dusk until dawn.

If you have questions, please contact City Safety Service Director, Ken Frost, at 419.334.2687 or Universal Farms at 419.334.9546.

Port Clinton

Port Clinton residents should call 419-734-5522 for more information about Christmas tree recycling.