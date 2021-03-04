Popular Easter egg drop draws large crowd of eager kids to Maumee Church

TheChurch on Strayer Rd. in Maumee was unable to hold the event in 2020 near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The property at theChurch in Maumee was jam packed with kids on Saturday afternoon, all with eyes on the sky, waiting to scoop up candy and prize filled eggs at the church’s annual Easter egg drop.

The need for social distancing near the beginning of the pandemic last year meant the church had to cancel the event.

That could explain the overflow crowd this year although the sunny weather didn’t hurt either.

The church says the helicopter egg drop is “the most exciting version of an Easter egg hunt you can find.”

The event was free for families with kids 12 years old and younger.

TheChurch held a similar event at their Fremont location.