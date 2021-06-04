Churchill's Market recalling sausage products due to unmarked milk allergen

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity should dispose of the products and return to the market for a replacement.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Walt Churchill's Market is voluntarily recalling various Smokehouse sausage products due to a labeling error.

The following products contain a milk allergen that was not listed among the ingredients:

Spicy chorizo with pepper jack cheese sausage

Jalapeno firecracker brats

Bacon cheddar brats

Pepperoni pizza sausage

Products were vacuum packaged and weighed between 1 and 1.5 pounds per package. They were sold at the Maumee and Perrysburg locations.

No reports of illness have been made, but people with an allergy to milk run the risk of serious complications. If you experience signs of foodborne illness or allergy, contact your doctor immediately.