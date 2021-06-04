Churchill's Market recalling sausage products due to unmarked milk allergen

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Walt Churchill's Market is voluntarily recalling various Smokehouse sausage products due to a labeling error.
The following products contain a milk allergen that was not listed among the ingredients:
- Spicy chorizo with pepper jack cheese sausage
- Jalapeno firecracker brats
- Bacon cheddar brats
- Pepperoni pizza sausage
Products were vacuum packaged and weighed between 1 and 1.5 pounds per package. They were sold at the Maumee and Perrysburg locations.
No reports of illness have been made, but people with an allergy to milk run the risk of serious complications. If you experience signs of foodborne illness or allergy, contact your doctor immediately.
Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who purchased any of the products should dispose of them and return to Churchill's for a replacement.