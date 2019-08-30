TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of the Now Faith Worship Center in Toledo are determined to rebuild after their church burned to the ground earlier this month, and they're getting support from the community.

On Aug. 3, the church was destroyed in an early morning fire.

"I screamed as my husband was driving all the way down the street. When I went to get out of the car, I guess I was so baffled to see there were flames shooting out of every single window," says Linette Guilford. Her father founded the church in 1976.

Toledo Fire officials say the church caught fire around 4 a.m. but there was nothing they could do to save it. Officials are investigating the fire as arson.

Formally Faith Way Church, Now Faith Worship Center on Nebraska Avenue has been a place of worship for more than 40 years.

But prayer and faith are stronger than any fire. Even after a fire destroyed their church, Guilford says it will be rebuilt. The community is helping to make that happen. Area pastors and members of the community have raised around $11,500 to help rebuild Now Faith.

"It just warms my heart to know that other people have taken their time to help us," said Guilford.

RELATED: Large fire in central Toledo severely damages church

RELATED: Parishioners react to central Toledo church fire