Church helps out victims and families of recent fires

Fairgreen Presbyterian Church partnered with the Red Cross to distribute donated items to families affected by a fire at Hunt Club Apartments in Sylvania on Friday.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A local church is helping out after a fire damaged around 3-dozen units at the Hunt Club Apartments in Sylvania on Friday afternoon.

This comes just several weeks after a fire at the Miracle Manor Apartments in west Toledo.

The Fairgreen Presbyterian Church is partnering with the Red Cross to help out victims from both tragic fires.

A little bit of everything, for all ages and needs, lined the walls of the church's gym on Sunday. Clothing, household items, toys and toiletries filled the tables and racks. All the items were free of cost for those who were affected by the fires.

Tammy Rober and Linda Hoover were among the organizers of the event at Fairgreen Presbyterian. They say they are more than happy with the response of the community, which includes more than just donated items.

"We reached out to the community and the community has always helped us, just by a lot of blessings," said Rober.

In order to help the victims get through what could easily be an overwhelming time, tables and food were set up for families and to occupy the kids. In addition volunteers were there to help out, like Hannah Forche.

"Just like seeing what they gone through and what they need, it just puts my whole life into another perspective," Forche said.

Helping out people in their time of need was a heartwarming moment for the organizers of the event.

"One family had special needs children, one had autistic children, one was a baby just now," said Hoover. "We're able to help with a lot of baby things, so that's the heartwarming part of it."

The church will continue to distribute the donated items for those in need who were affected by the fires.

The church will be open on the following days and times:

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-3p.m

Wednesday: 1p.m.-4p.m.

Thursday: 6p.m.-8:30p.m.

Organizers say they are always open to volunteers as well. More information on Fairgreen Presbyterian is located here.