Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch

In an effort to allow more trees to grow for next year, the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm is closing up shop a little early this year.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area.

Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year.

Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas trees at the farm this year and, as a result, Saturday was their last day selling trees this season, a day earlier than normal.

Samantha Mckee, a White House Farm guest, attended the last day with her family.

"We've been here every year for about six years and we always find our tree somewhere. Some years its within five minutes and some years it takes us over an hour," said Mckee

The Mckee family ate hot dogs and sat around a camp fire while they waited for their tree but they said their favorite part is hearing HO-HO-HO.

"We love seeing Santa. It's great that he's always here for us," said Mckee.

Many of the visitors to the farm on Saturday said they did not know it would be the last day of the season but they also said they are glad they made it out in time.

A week ago, the Wheeler Farms, who run the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm told WTOL the weather in northwest Ohio along with things like a labor shortage and high fuel costs has made it difficult for them to source trees.

Duke Wheeler with the farm says they are stopping sales a little earlier than normal this year to give the trees extra time to grow for next year.

"We are dealing with a supply shortage and we want to ensure we have trees for next year. So by allowing one last day of cutting we hope to provide more trees for next years season," said Wheeler.

The Whitehouse Christmas tree farm is hoping everyone returns next year because they believe that the tree shortage won't last long.

Wheeler Farms is also home to the Butterfly House, which was closed this summer due to building damage and supply chain issues.