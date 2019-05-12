TOLEDO, Ohio — Dozens of local elementary children were treated to an early Christmas celebration on Wednesday.

It's known as a tradition for St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy to host it's annual Christmas on Campus. This year was the 21st year for the event.

The school hosts students from Queen of Apostles and Rosary Cathedral.

While there, they have the chance to take pictures with Santa, enjoy bounce houses, decorate Christmas cookies and open gifts.

The event is organized by St. John's faculty and seniors who say the event is all around rewarding.

"You see like kids that come in that might be kind of shy and then when they're getting their gifts, they're opening it up and they talk to the senior they've been given as a buddy. It's really cool to see them like have a good Christmas experience when you don't know what situation they have at home," said Adam Rajner, an organizer for the event.

All of the gifts are donated by the seniors who spend about two hours playing with the kids and making sure they get in the Christmas spirit.

RELATED: 'Be A Santa to a Senior' program makes sure no one is forgotten this Christmas

RELATED: Toys R Us makes comeback, reopens first store in New Jersey