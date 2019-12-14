TOLEDO, Ohio — The Christmas decorations at a second house in Point Place have been vandalized - but this time, it was caught on camera.
This video comes to us from Brett Dempsey from a house in Dahlia Circle, where you can see two suspects driving up to the home and knocking down the decorations in the yard before taking some and driving away.
A report has been filed with the Toledo Police Department for criminal damaging and petty theft.
This is the second time the Christmas decorations at a home in Point Place have been vandalized.