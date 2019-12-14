TOLEDO, Ohio — The Christmas decorations at a second house in Point Place have been vandalized - but this time, it was caught on camera.

This video comes to us from Brett Dempsey from a house in Dahlia Circle, where you can see two suspects driving up to the home and knocking down the decorations in the yard before taking some and driving away.

Kailyn Cassis Someone knows who this is!! Please help stop them 🤬 Edited: This happened on Dahlia Circle. In the full video you can see them shut their lights off before pulling into the circle. Also, you can see...

A report has been filed with the Toledo Police Department for criminal damaging and petty theft.

This is the second time the Christmas decorations at a home in Point Place have been vandalized.

