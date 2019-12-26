NAPOLEON, Ohio — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she was ejected from her vehicle on US Route 24 on Christmas night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. near mile post 42 in Napoleon.

According to police, Ashley Gerken, 29, of Toledo, was traveling east on US Route 24. She veered off the left side of the road a struck the guardrail. Gerken's vehicle reportedly overturned and came to rest on the right side of the roadway.

A press released stated that Gerken was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from her vehicle as a result of the crash. She was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.

