BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nearly two dozen cars were broken into on Christmas, according to Bowling Green police.

According to Lieutenant Dan Mancuso, the Bowling Green Police Division started receiving calls about cars being broken into and rummaged through on Christmas morning.

The break-ins occurred at the Gypsy Lane Estates Trailer Park. In total, 23 reports were filed.

"Four reports we took, were (for) items taken from the vehicle, such as money, change, credit card, those types of items," Lt. Dan Mancuso said.

Police said that the other 19 vehicles were broken into, but nothing appeared to have been taken.

Mancuso said that there could have been more victims, but people didn't report it.

Officers are warning everyone to stay alert, because thieves are looking for things to steal during the holidays.

"Obviously don't leave valuables in your vehicle, and then obviously lock your vehicle up. If you have the option to park your vehicle in a well-lit area, then that would be the recommendation as well," Mancuso said.

As of Thursday, police were unsure if it was one person or multiple people going through the cars.

The detectives are following up on leads, but if anyone has information about the break-ins, they are asked to call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131.

