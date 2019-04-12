TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo resident is upset about a grinch running around her Point Place neighborhood destroying decorations.

Julie Bowland Wiersma said her Santa Claus and snowman blow-ups were cut early Monday morning. She woke up to them lying on the ground with holes in their hands.

"That morning I came out and it was dead!" she said.

"I came out and looked out my window, and noticed all my blow-ups were missing. By the time I made it out in the morning and looked at them, I noticed the slash marks in them," she said.

Bowland Wiersma posted on Facebook about the incident in a neighborhood group and wanted to warn people about what happened. Her neighbor down the street also had issues with Christmas decorations being ruined recently. Meanwhile, her post is quickly gaining attention.

Bowland Wiersma said no one in her neighborhood has ever had any issues with Christmas decorations being damaged or stolen before. Regardless, this incident is not breaking her Christmas spirit.

"All I'm going to say is I'm going to try to repair them but it's not going to break my Christmas spirit," she said.

