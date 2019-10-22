TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday was the first day Lucas County residents in need could apply to get a little extra help from the Salvation Army for the holidays.

Each year, residents only have a limited number of days to complete the application process.

"We think five days is going to be enough to take in all of the applications for all of those that we will serve," said Major Tom Duperree of the Salvation Army, NW Ohio Chapter.

The process continues from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They are stressing that applications will only be accepted during the set days and times and only for Lucas County residents.

"I'm shocked that there are this many people out but it just says to me, it speaks to the need that people have and they want to make sure they are not left out or forgotten at Christmas, so to see these numbers on day one, given the weather, I think it speaks a large word to the need this year," Duperree said.

Applications will only be accepted at the Salvation Army offices in Toledo and applicants must show the following documents to be considered for assistance:

Picture ID

Proof of household income

Proof of address,

Proof of birth dates for all children

If applicable, legal guardianship or custody papers

The address for the office in Toledo is 620 N. Erie Street.

Duperree said they are willing to consider having another day for the application process if there is a large enough group of people that did not apply during the time frame, but he is not sure.

Registration for residents in Wood and Ottawa County remains open.

Wood County residents can apply through Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information on the Wood County Assistance is available here. The Wood County location is 1045 N. Main Street Ste. 8.

Ottawa County residents have until Dec. 1 to apply. They can pick up an application from the Ottawa County Public Library or from the Salvation Army location in Port Clinton at 1834 E. Perry Street. Applications are accepted during normal business hours.

