FINDLAY, Ohio — Christina Muryn (R) will continue her post as Findlay's mayor after she beat out Chad Benschoter (D) Tuesday night.

Muryn received 3,341 votes to Benschoter's 2,052, leaving her with about 62% of the total vote.

Muryn stepped in as Findlay's mayor back in February after former mayor Lydia Mihalik left for a role at the state level.

