Christ the King principal placed on leave due to allegation against him

Steve Urbanski was placed on administrative leave Saturday after the Diocese of Toledo was notified of an allegation against him, a diocese spokesperson said Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The principal of Toledo's Christ the King School, Steve Urbanski, was placed on administrative leave Saturday after the Diocese of Toledo was notified of an allegation against him, a diocese spokesperson said Monday.

Lucas County Children Services contacted the diocese about the allegation, which "does not involve a current student at Christ the King School," Friday evening. The diocese gave no further information on the nature of the allegation.

Urbanski was placed on leave in accordance with "the Diocese’s Policy for the Protection of Minors and Young People." The diocese said the administrative action is not indicative of guilt and that the diocese and the school will cooperate with those investigating the allegation.

Christ the King's assistant principal, Angela Rosengarten is temporarily assuming additional administrator responsibilities., the diocese said.

“We trust in due process and pray for a prompt resolution in which justice is served and truth prevails. At this time, we are focused on the continued support of our students at Christ the King School," Matt Daniels, senior director of Catholic education at the Diocese of Toledo, said.

The diocese also said "any allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer affiliated with the Diocese of Toledo should first be reported to local law enforcement where the abuse is alleged to have occurred. Please also report any such allegation to the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 419-214-4880."

