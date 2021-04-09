Chris Young had thousands hangin' on at Solheim Fan Fest concert

The country star took over Promenade Park for the second day of the Solheim Cup Fan Fest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It may have been the first day of Solheim Cup golf action but it was the second night of live music in downtown Toledo Saturday.

Country music star Chris Young drew thousands to Promenade Park for the fan fest concert series.

"Chris Young is one of my favorite artists so I was ready for him to come," country fan Courtney Sutter said.

For many like Sutter, this wasn't just a night out but a return to live concerts. In fact, it marked the first time she's attended a concert since the pandemic started. And others like Sabrina Hutecker agree it hurt when it was taken away.

"I think putting a stop to that made us feel trapped and alone, so it definitely is nice to have this environment back," Hutecker said.

This was also the cherry on top for local vendors and businesses that missed out last summer because of the COVID pandemic. Keith Henry started his food truck one year ago today and says being a part of the Solheim Cup weekend really helps business.

"A lot of people don't know about us," he said, "and this gives me an avenue of opportunity for everyone to try our food so they can hear more about us and know where to find us."

And people who are not golf fans stressed the big music acts in Gwen Stefani and Young helped them to be a part of the weekend festivities.

"I think just their popularity helped bring more attention to the sport as well," Sutter added.

It's been a weekend to remember for Toledo and people say they hope this helps bring more national and global events to the Glass City.

Day 2 of @TheSolheimCup fan fest is happening right now in downtown Toledo. People are eagerly awaiting @ChrisYoungMusic to take the stage in just under two hours. @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/bs2sJdVVE3 — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) September 4, 2021