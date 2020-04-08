Chillicothe police surprise 3-year-old with birthday parade

Any parent knows that a child’s passion usually revolves around whatever they happen to be thinking about that day.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Any parent knows that a child’s passion usually revolves around whatever they happen to be thinking about that day.

His passion, though, doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

“If we see [police] out in public, he has to stop and talk to them,” Shanna Rothe said.

To Emmett Rothe, police officers are heroes. This past Saturday, Emmett turned 3. His mother, Shanna, wasn’t sure how to have a party during a pandemic. That’s when a local police officer and his wife got involved.

That officer was Traevon Williams.

“We had a bunch of community policing events,” Williams said. “And, Emmett used to come to every single one of them. I heard that he had a birthday coming up [and] we tried to arrange what we could so that he could try to have a decent birthday.”

A parade of Chillicothe Police Department cruisers circled his neighborhood cul-de-sac Saturday while Emmett, who was dressed in his own police uniform and was sitting in his Power Wheels police cruiser, looked on waving. Shanna couldn’t believe the measures that were taken.

“I think with all the negativity with law enforcement going around right now it’s important to point out the positives,” she said. “Such as them taking time out of their day to brighten a 3-year-old’s birthday.”

More than a happy birthday, Williams took it as an act of appreciation.